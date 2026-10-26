Hyundai India Plans to Beat Rivals in Second Half of FY27, Says CEO Tarun Garg

“There is ample opportunity, and we look at this through a comprehensive strategy. We consider how a product is positioned in the customer's mind, the engine options and features it offers, and how we can minimise cannibalisation. Ultimately, as long as we can offer customers more choices and drive Hyundai's overall growth, some overlap is acceptable,” Garg said. He added that the company had also tried to optimise powertrains and variants to avoid confusion.