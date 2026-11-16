Best-Selling Used Cars In Bangalore In 2026: Top Cars That Dominated

Honda City

The City sits third at 2.8% and is the only sedan in the top five. Buyers are drawn to its premium feel, spacious cabin and refined engine, and that shows in transmission choice: 25.7% of buyers go automatic, the second-highest share on the list after the Kwid. Petrol makes up 90.7% of used City sales, with diesel at 8.1%, CNG at 1.1% and hybrids at 0.14%. Manual still wins at 74.3%. If you like the Honda badge but want a smaller sedan on a tighter budget, a Honda Amaze second hand is a practical alternative, though it sits outside this top five.