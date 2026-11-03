Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Unveils ‘A Lotus in Full Bloom’, an 18-Foot Installation for Diwali

Commenting on the initiative, Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “Festivals are an opportunity to celebrate our cultural heritage while creating meaningful experiences that bring people together. With ‘A Lotus in Full Bloom’, our Diwali initiative at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, we wanted to bring alive the symbolism of the lotus, which represents purity, prosperity, resilience and new beginnings. Through this 18-foot installation, we aim to showcase the beauty of Indian artistry while creating a distinctive festive experience for our visitors. At Ambience Malls, we continuously strive to curate experiences that go beyond retail and create lasting connections with our visitors.”