Azim Premji Foundation Launches Social Startups Programme

Programme structure and support

The programme has two phases. In the first, an eight-month seeding phase, participants will receive financial support to work with communities, understand local needs and develop their organisations. They will also receive guidance on registration, governance and statutory compliances.



At the end of this phase, participants are expected to have registered their organisations. They can then submit a grant proposal for evaluation. Those who meet the programme’s criteria may receive a two-year seed grant to establish and strengthen their work.