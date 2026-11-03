Diwali Buying Guide: Best Ai+ Smartphones And Tablets To Consider This Festive Season

1. Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G: For Diwali Nights That Go On and On

From the first diya being lit to the last photograph of the night, Diwali is filled with moments worth remembering. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G is designed to keep up with every celebration. Its massive 7,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and 120Hz display make it a dependable companion for festive days filled with photographs, conversations and entertainment. Its distinctive dual-tone design adds a stylish touch to the celebrations.