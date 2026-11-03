Team BHIVE Secures First Place in Corporate Relay at IRONMAN Goa

Milind Soman, Brand Ambassador, BHIVE, said, "Endurance events like IRONMAN 70.3 are about celebrating the greatest gifts we have been given - the mind, body and spirit. It was great to spend time with Team BHIVE during their pre-race training simulation in Goa and see the enthusiasm with which employees and members came together for this challenge. What makes this journey special is not just the race itself, but the preparation, commitment and sense of community that go into it. It is encouraging to see BHIVE create an environment where people are motivated to pursue an active lifestyle and challenge themselves to explore their capabilities."