International Hardware Fair India 2026 Concludes with 140+ Exhibitors and Participants from 30+ Countries

Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the hardware sector: As a premier international trade fair organiser, Koelnmesse is the global market leader for events in the tools and hardware sector. Cologne is home to the EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR, the world’s leading trade fair for the industry. Asia-Pacific Sourcing, the largest sourcing platform outside Asia, also showcases its products there. In addition, Koelnmesse is expanding its international portfolio in key markets – the China International Hardware Show in Shanghai, International Hardware Fair Italy in Bergamo, International Hardware Fair India in New Delhi and International Hardware Fair Colombia in Bogotá are tailored events and leading regional trade fairs with international participation. In 2025, two new formats were launched in dynamic regions – International Hardware Fair Indonesia in Jakarta and International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. As part of the ongoing development of its hardware portfolio in strategically relevant growth markets, Koelnmesse has also added the Central Asia International Hardware Expo to its event programme, with the first edition scheduled for November 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.