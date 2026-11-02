Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Unveils ‘The Divine Radiance’, a 20-Foot Mirror Mosaic Installation of Lord Hanuman

Commenting on the initiative, Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “Festivals offer us an opportunity to go beyond celebrations and create experiences that bring people closer to our cultural roots and traditions. With The Divine Radiance, our initiative for Diwali at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, we wanted to celebrate the spiritual significance of the festival while showcasing the richness of Indian craftsmanship. This magnificent installation of Lord Hanuman reflects the values of courage, devotion and strength that he embodies. Through initiatives like this, we aim to bring together art, spirituality and community, offering our visitors meaningful and memorable festive experiences that go beyond retail and create lasting connections with our cultural heritage.”