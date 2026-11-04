Aionos Appoints Parikshit Choudhury As Global Head Of Its Travel And Hospitality Practice

Commenting on the appointment, CP Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO, Aionos, said, “We are delighted to welcome Parikshit to Aionos. Travel and hospitality are amongst our core industries, and Parikshit has built and scaled large travel businesses and understands the sector’s operations first-hand. That matters now more than ever, as the industry enters a phase where AI will reshape everything from how travellers discover and make bookings to how hotels, airlines and airports run their operations. His experience across distribution, partner ecosystems and AI-led customer experience puts him in a strong position to help our clients make that shift at scale.”