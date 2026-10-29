India Blockchain Week 2026 Set To Bring Global Web3 Leaders To Mumbai, Spotlighting Institutional Blockchain Adoption

Commenting on the India Blockchain Week 2026 edition and the significance of this year’s event, SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance, said, “The conversation around blockchain in India is maturing. Stakeholders are moving from ‘if’ to ‘how’ – asking about supervision, settlement, accountability. Those are the questions that determine what scales. What’s encouraging is the dialogue is becoming more substantive, more implementation-focused. Globally, traditional finance and DeFi are converging. At Binance, we’re building a financial superapp for that convergence – one platform where institutional and retail users can trade, invest, and access wealth management tools. All finance on one infrastructure, accessible to everyone. That’s what financial inclusion looks like at scale, and that’s why we’re back as Title Sponsor for the second year.”