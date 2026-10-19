SILAII's Gratitude: Gifting Cars To Four Employees For Their Dedication To The Company's Growth

“At SILAII, we believe India has immense artistic talent, but what is needed is an ecosystem that enables artists and craftspeople to build sustainable livelihoods. Today, we have a team of over 250 people, with nearly 80% of our factory workforce comprising women, many from rural communities who have found their first formal employment and an opportunity to develop their artistic skills with us. Our vision is to make art accessible while creating meaningful careers for the people behind it. We hope to take this forward by establishing an arts college that will enable more young people to pursue art as a respected and viable profession. We want our people to grow alongside SILAII, creating opportunities that extend beyond the workplace and benefit their families as well,” he added.