XLRI’s ReEnvision 5.0 Explores The Future Of Human-AI Synergy

Jamshedpur(Jharkhand) [India], July 22: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, successfully hosted the fifth edition of its flagship digital transformation conclave, ReEnvision 5.0, under the theme “Human-AI Synergy.” The conclave brought together over 150 participants, including more than 12 industry leaders from leading organisations such as Google, Kimberly-Clark, Barclays India Pvt. Ltd., IIFL Capital Services, Blackboard, and Safexpress, among others, to deliberate on the evolving relationship between humans and artificial intelligence and its implications for the future of business and leadership.