XLRI And Dale Carnegie India Join Hands To Shape Future-Ready Leaders With World-Class Behavioural Skills

“For over seven decades, XLRI has held that competence without character is incomplete, and that the finest education forms the whole person. The labour market our students step into rewards those who can think clearly, communicate with empathy and lead with integrity; the very human element no machine can imitate. In Dale Carnegie India we have found a partner whose century of work rests on the same belief. Together, we intend to ensure that XLRI prepares students effectively for genuine service wherever they go.”