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What’s In My Monsoon Pantry? The Celebrity-Inspired Staples We’re Loving This Season

Dried US cranberries, along with oats, mixed nuts, herbal teas and warming spices, are featured as versatile pantry staples for preparing simple meals and snacks during the monsoon.

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What’s In My Monsoon Pantry? The Celebrity-Inspired Staples We’re Loving This Season
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New Delhi [India], July 16: Rainy days are perfect for warm drinks, homemade snacks, and cosy meals. Many celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Alia Bhatt, often talk about eating fresh, wholesome foods and keeping their meals simple and balanced.

One ingredient that fits perfectly into this healthy lifestyle is dried cranberries. They are sweet, slightly tangy, and easy to add to everyday meals. Sprinkle them over oatmeal, yoghurt, or salads, bake them into muffins, or mix them with almonds and walnuts for a quick snack.

Other monsoon pantry essentials include rolled oats, mixed nuts, herbal teas, honey, dark chocolate, and warming spices like cinnamon and ginger. These simple ingredients can help you make delicious breakfasts, snacks, and desserts at home.

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This monsoon, take inspiration from celebrity wellness habits and stock your pantry with versatile ingredients that are easy to use. A handful of dried US cranberries can add flavour, colour, and a tasty twist to your favourite rainy-day recipes.

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