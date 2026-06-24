Closeup Love Tunes Recognised By Asia Book Of Records And India Book Of Records

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) oral care brand Closeup has secured a place in both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for “Maximum Videos Generated Using Artificial Intelligence”. With Closeup Love Tunes, the brand has created the largest collection of AI-generated personalised love-song videos ever produced, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement.

More than 1 million page views

85,000 personalised AI videos generated and delivered

439 million+ views on influencer-led content & brand assets featuring Carry Minati

The recognition comes from two independent, credible record-keeping institutions. The Asia Book of Records is registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. It adjudicates and certifies record-breaking feats across the Asian continent through a rigorous, multi-phase verification protocol — from evidence forensics to review by an independent adjudication board. The India Book of Records is a recognised national record-keeping body that has served as a trusted custodian of India’s most extraordinary achievements for nearly two decades. Both organisations verify achievements independently against defined evidence and criteria, making this dual recognition a credible and hard-won validation of the campaign’s unprecedented scale.