Diagnoses, Tips And Care For Dengue Amid Monsoon Surge

New Delhi [India], June 01: At the peak of this monsoon season, health experts are highly recommending citizens to stay alert as the cases of dengue fever are increasing across the region. The steep rise in stagnant water areas, garbage dumps, and other unhygienic places results in a major source of mosquito breeding grounds. This particularly makes the monsoon season of the year dangerous, with the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. Early and accurate diagnosis with timely medical care of dengue is crucial to avoid life-threatening situations and other complications.

Dengue fever is caused by a mosquito named Aedes Aegypti and represents symptoms that can be easily mistaken for other viral infections. While ignorance and relying on temporary relief worsen the condition, timely testing and medical attention can save one from the prevailing consequences.

According to the experts of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda,“Alter your diet, enhance your immunity, eat healthy, stay hygienic, and adopt some simple steps to safeguard yourself from increasing waterborne diseases. This will turn the monsoon season into a happy and carefree time full of enjoyment.”

Renowned Ayurvedic hospital, Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, and its experts are highly experienced and share a few tips to prevent, diagnose, and care for the disease, dengue.

Key tips for diagnosing dengue early

The global dengue situation is worsening with each passing year, recording 14.1 million dengue cases in 2024. These figures cross last year’s records by 7 million. Dengue is caused by one of the four dengue viruses, which typically lasts between 8-10 days. The first step in diagnosing dengue is to observe the early symptoms that arise in the body. These are:

Sudden High Fever (104⁰F/40°C)

Severe Headache

Pain in the eyes

Muscle & joint pain

Skin rashes are visible after 2-5 days of fever

Nausea & Vomiting

Loss of appetite

With the onset of these symptoms, one needs to be careful about health. The next step is to accurately diagnose the severity of the condition. For this, there are some specific tests required, especially during the early stages:

NS1 Antigen Test (within the first week of symptoms)

IgM and IgG Antibody Tests (from day 5 onward)

CBC (Complete Blood Count) to monitor platelet levels

Precautions to Prevent Dengue

Here are some of the tips and precautions required to keep you and your loved ones away from dangerous mosquito-borne fever during the monsoon season.

Eliminate Stagnant Water: As this is the primary source of mosquito breeding, remove all such origins from the surroundings. Majorly, these include water coolers, flower pots, buckets, dustbins, and open drains etc. Clean Water Storage: Water storage in and around the house, including tanks, big containers, or buckets, must be frequently cleaned and covered to prevent mosquito production. Frequently check surroundings: One needs to be attentive and check regularly the areas where water can accumulate. These are the gutters, drains, pits, and plant saucers. Install Protective Measures: Another major change initiated during the monsoon season is to install mosquito sleeping nets. Also, ensure the doors and windows are protected to keep the mosquitoes out of the house. Maintain Clean Surroundings: A clean and tidy environment ensures no harmful mosquitoes are around. Therefore, initiate steps towards maintaining hygiene at home, office, and other public surroundings. Another step for cleanliness is to dispose of the garbage properly and avoid the dumping areas if nearby, as they create potential breeding sites.

Care required during Dengue Fever

Though dengue fever is not contagious but basic care, treatment, and medication are a must for the person with it. Ayurveda focuses on balancing the tridoshas and enhancing immunity to fight against this fever. Some of the steps required for dengue fever care are:

Rest: A crucial step towards recovery. Focus on complete rest as long as the symptoms persist. Hydration: Drink plenty of fluids, including juices, soups, coconut water, etc., to prevent dehydration and excess body weakening. Diet: Eat a well-balanced and healthy diet that is easy to digest. Ensure small and frequent meals to avoid an upset stomach. Herbal Remedies: Best herbs to tackle dengue fever are giloy, spirulina, wheat grass, papaya leaves, tulsi, amla, etc. One can incorporate it every day in the form of juice, herbal tea, or capsules for better results.

Conclusion

As the monsoon season also brings the risk of a dengue outbreak, early diagnosis remains a crucial step in controlling the disease. Recognising the warning signs and symptoms like headache, high fever, muscle pain, etc., requires immediate medical attention to avoid further consequences. For altered personalized treatment plans and root cause recovery, you can contact Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. With herb-based medication, a healthy diet, and lifestyle, one can get rid of such illnesses easily.

For inquiries or appointments, please contact:

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda

Email: info@drshardaayurveda.com

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