Wellington College International Pune Among India’s First K–12 Schools To Collaborate With OpenAI, Bringing ChatGPT Edu Into Classrooms

The announcement marks a significant milestone in OpenAI’s growing engagement with India’s education ecosystem. While AI adoption has largely been concentrated in universities and higher education institutions, Wellington College International Pune is among the first K–12 schools in India to introduce ChatGPT Edu, setting a new benchmark for the responsible integration of artificial intelligence in school education. More than a technology deployment, this collaboration is designed to equip students with future-ready capabilities by enabling personalized learning, strengthening research and critical thinking, fostering creativity, and building AI literacy rooted in ethics and responsible use. By embedding AI into everyday learning, Wellington aims to prepare students not only to use AI, but to question it, evaluate it and harness it thoughtfully as confident, responsible innovators in an AI-driven world.