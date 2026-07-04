AM/NS International School Recognised For Sporting Excellence At Khel Mahakumbh 2025–26

About Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India):

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes. The company is also setting up an 8.2 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India currently stands as the only integrated steel company in the country to have received the Green Steel Certificate from the Ministry of Steel.