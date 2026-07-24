Bollywood Producer Sajid Qureshi’s Bazzzooka Crosses 50 Million Followers, Completes Two Years

Sajid Qureshi began his filmmaking journey with the launch of Inbox Pictures in 2016, aiming to produce commercially appealing films across multiple genres. Over the years, he established himself as a producer who believed in entertaining audiences with stories that blended mass appeal and strong performances. His productions include the horror-comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu starring Abhay Deol, the family entertainer FryDay featuring Govinda and Varun Sharma, followed by Bad Boy and Incar. Each project reflected his willingness to experiment with different genres while maintaining a strong commercial outlook. Continuing his cinematic journey, Qureshi is now preparing for another major film featuring actor Ayush Sharma, further strengthening his position as an active Bollywood producer.