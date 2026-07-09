ATLAS SkillTech University Convocation 2026 Celebrates 1,918 Future-Ready Graduates

New Delhi [India], July 9: ATLAS SkillTech University, India’s First New-Age Urban Multidisciplinary University celebrated the academic achievements of 1,918 graduates at its Convocation 2026, held on 4th July at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The graduating cohort comprised students from ISDI School of Design & Innovation, ISME School of Management & Entrepreneurship and uGDX School of Technology. Reflecting ATLAS SkillTech University’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Class of 2026 represented a balanced gender ratio and brought together students from 443 cities across India, reflecting the rich cultural diversity that defines the ATLAS learning experience.

Mr. Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson of upGrad, was the Chief Guest of the event. Addressing the graduating class, he said:

“As you step into the next chapter of your journey, remember to be a problem spotter, not just a problem solver. The ability to identify opportunities and create solutions will define the leaders of tomorrow. As India moves towards its vision for 2047, each one of you has the opportunity to contribute through your ideas, innovation, and actions.”

Dr. Indu Shahani, Founding President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, congratulated the graduates and shared her message for the Class of 2026:

“At ATLAS, we nurture individuals who combine curiosity, creativity, empathy, and purpose to create lasting impact. The Class of 2026, you embody the spirit of ATLAS Intelligence, the confidence to ask meaningful questions, the courage to create new possibilities, and the commitment to lead with integrity. As you step into the world, carry forward the values of innovation, lifelong learning, and responsible leadership, and use them to shape a brighter future.”

The 2026 graduating cohort is set to embark on diverse career pathways, with students securing opportunities for placements and internships at leading organisations across industries, including Apple, Deloitte, Accenture, IBM, EY, Capgemini, Infosys, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank, Motilal Oswal, Ogilvy, Dentsu, Gaurav Gupta, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Elsie Nanji, BMW, Lodha Group, JSW Realty, upGrad, Philips, Nykaa, and TVS, among others.

Many graduates have also been accepted into world-renowned postgraduate programs at institutions including Imperial College London, University College London, Nanyang Technological University, King’s College London, Monash University, Northwestern University, Royal College of Art, University of the Arts London, Parsons School of Design and Pratt Institute, among other prestigious universities worldwide, further strengthening ATLAS’s commitment to enabling global opportunities for its graduates.

Additionally, over 200 graduates have embarked on their entrepreneurial journeys, creating ventures across areas such as design, technology, finance, consumer brands, and creative industries, reflecting the innovation and start-up ecosystem fostered at ATLAS.

With Convocation 2026 marking another milestone in ATLAS SkillTech University’s journey, the University remains committed to reimagining higher education through innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and a transformative ecosystem that empowers students to lead and create meaningful impact in India and across the world.

About ATLAS SkillTech University

ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, is India’s first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC ‘A’ grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare futureready leaders. Guided by the principles of India’s National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS has 4 schools offering cutting-edge programs across new-age streams: