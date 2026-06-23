Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets The Stage For Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

Running from June to August 2026, the Phoenix Shopping Festival brings together some of the world’s most loved fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and retail brands, offering shoppers exciting opportunities to explore the latest collections while enjoying exceptional value. As part of the festival, shoppers can take advantage of the much-awaited End of Season Sale featuring Flat 50% Off on select collections across participating brands on June 20 and 21, making it one of the most anticipated shopping weekends of the season.