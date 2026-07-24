National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 To Be Hosted At Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi; Nationwide Nominations Now Open

The organisers further stated that Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Member of Parliament from Maharajganj (Bihar), has also taken on a significant responsibility in supporting the event and will play an active role throughout the conclave. According to the organisers, he has congratulated the organising committee for launching this initiative and described it as an important platform for India’s entrepreneurs and the MSME sector. He has also extended his best wishes in advance to all entrepreneurs, industrialists, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, and nominees who will participate in the conclave, while encouraging eligible participants from across the country to become part of this prestigious national event.