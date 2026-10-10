Vinir Engineering Files DRHP, Eyes Expansion Across Defence, Aerospace And Engineering

New Delhi [India], October 9: Vinir Engineering Limited (“the Company”), an integrated engineering solutions company engaged in the manufacturing of specialised, critical and heavy, precision-forged and machined components for industries including energy, defence, aerospace, railways, energy turbines, hydraulics, earthmoving and high-end engineering, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Issue is a 100% fresh issue. The Net Proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards purchase of advanced forging and machining plant and machinery (₹1,498.50 million), working capital requirements (₹350.00 million), and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: KFin Technologies Limited

Proposed Listing: BSE and NSE

Issue Structure

Total Issue Size: Up to 71,000,000 equity shares of face value ₹2 each

QIB Portion: Not more than 50% of the Issue , of which up to 60% may be allocated to Anchor Investors

Non-Institutional Bidders: Not less than 15% of the Issue

Retail Individual Bidders: Not less than 35% of the Issue

Pre-Issue Equity Shares: 212,629,380 equity shares

Competitive Strengths

Integrated capabilities across the value chain: From raw material sourcing and die design to precision forging, heat treatment, machining and testing, all facilities are in-house, supported by a portfolio of over 5,000 designed dies.

Quality focused operations with sustainability initiatives: The Company operates a NABL-accredited testing laboratory and holds certifications including API 20B, API 20C, AS 9100D, ABS, IRIS and PED, along with a GreenCo Rating from CII.

Barriers to entry for entrants and exit barriers for customers: With over 40 years in the industry, the Company benefits from lengthy customer approval cycles and high switching costs for customers, including vendor re-qualification and process revalidation.

Automation driven operating processes: Custom-built IT systems for production, inventory and order tracking, including a Product Master List of over 10,000 unique parts developed till date.

De-risked business model: Revenue is diversified across oil and gas, defence and aerospace, railways, nuclear, mining and marine, with defence and aerospace rising from 12.03% of revenue from operations in FY2024 to 26.59% in FY2026.

Long standing customer relationships: Existing customers contributed 89.86% of revenue from operations in FY2026, while new customers added rose from 13 in FY2024 to 31 in FY2026.

Experienced promoters: Naresh Chandra Gupta, Nitesh Gupta and Ritesh Gupta, representing the first and second generation in the business, have a total experience of over 106 years in engineering and manufacturing.

Financial Highlights