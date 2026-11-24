Amit Lohani, Founder and Director of FIFI, was quoted as saying,“FIFI took it upon itself to change the perception of Indian shrimps amongst German buyers, who otherwise heavily rely on Ecuadorian and Thai-origin products. As India welcomes imported products, it must also work collectively to create meaningful opportunities for Indian food products, ingredients, and packaged goods in overseas markets.” He further said, “The programme was made possible through collaboration with FIFI’s associates—partners who share FIFI’s belief that global trade must create value on both sides. FIFI will continue to work with government bodies, industry associations, international delegations, and Indian exporters to promote balanced bilateral trade and position India as a trusted, competitive, and future-ready global food partner.”