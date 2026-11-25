“The Renaissance Automatic that we launched in 2018 was a complex wristwatch. It carried an exhibition caseback to view the automatic movement and also carried intricate dial work like applied indices and a beautiful sunburst pattern. For the Epoch, we have pushed ourselves further with a locket-case, sapphire window, with a hand-wound Swiss-made movement with intricate Geneva stripes and blued screws. The dial is also quite magical with a “sunrise” pattern that is a spin on the usual sunray that you see in most other watches. The hour-markers are pyramid-shaped appliqués with four surfaces that reflect light, while the hands are diamond-cut and rhodium-finished. The dial also features Breguet-style numerals with a rail-track running around the perimeter. I believe we have outdone ourselves with the Epoch, and I am sure our customers are going to love this,", says Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company.