Cover Feature:

Abdullah Miuvan Shareef, CEO, CFO and Director of the Board of eeezap, is building a digital ecosystem for the Maldives from the ground up. Drawing on a background in banking and government, he leads a super-app that gives island businesses a storefront, a delivery network and a way to manage their operations, while giving drivers and part-time workers a new source of income. His profile covers how setbacks became his sharpest teacher, why he lets his team test the ideas he doubts, and how he argues that the Maldives is far bigger than its resident population suggests.