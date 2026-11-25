Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25: As India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem expands beyond traditional service delivery, the question of how India-based operations can take on greater strategic responsibilities emerged as a key theme at SFINEX 2026 – The GCC Leadership Roundtable and Thought Symposium, organised by Simandhar Education in Hyderabad.

SFINEX 2026 brought together 20+ CFOs and senior finance leaders from leading global organisations to discuss India’s evolving GCC landscape.

India has 2,117 GCCs, employing 2.36 million professionals and generating US$98.4 billion in FY2026, according to NASSCOM–Zinnov.

Key discussions covered AI-led finance transformation, global process ownership, GCC leadership and future finance talent.

The invitation-only conclave brought together 20+ CFOs, senior finance executives, GCC Heads and industry leaders from organisations including Reliance Jio, Google, Adobe, Accenture, Invesco, Western Union, Standard Chartered, Ecolab, Johnson & Johnson, Charles Schwab, BDO India and Cognida.ai, among others. Discussions focused on the changing role of India-based GCCs, particularly in finance transformation, global process ownership, technology adoption, governance and leadership.

India’s GCC ecosystem comprises 2,117 centres across 3,728 units, employing approximately 2.36 million professionals and generating US$98.4 billion in revenue in FY2026, according to the NASSCOM–Zinnov GCC Landscape Report 2026. As multinational organisations assign increasingly complex responsibilities to their India operations, GCCs are expanding their roles across global controllership, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), treasury, risk management, analytics and strategic decision support.

A key discussion at the conclave was the transition of GCCs from operational delivery centres to strategic business functions. While cost competitiveness and operational efficiency have traditionally driven their growth, the next phase will increasingly depend on the ability of India-based teams to influence global business decisions, take ownership of enterprise-wide processes and contribute to measurable business outcomes. Participants also discussed the need for GCC leaders to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, build trust with global headquarters and take responsibility for functions that directly influence business performance.

The growing adoption of Generative AI and Agentic AI was another key area of discussion, particularly its implications for finance operations. According to EY’s GCC Pulse Survey 2025, 83% of Indian GCCs are investing in Generative AI, while 58% are investing in Agentic AI. Participants examined the potential of these technologies across accounting, audit, taxation, reporting and financial operations. Discussions also highlighted the importance of data quality, governance frameworks, process redesign and workforce readiness in ensuring that technology investments translate into measurable business outcomes.

The discussions further examined how the expanding responsibilities of GCCs are changing expectations from finance professionals. Beyond technical accounting and financial expertise, organisations increasingly require professionals with analytical capabilities, technology awareness, communication skills and an understanding of global business operations. The ability to work with international stakeholders, interpret business requirements and contribute to strategic decisions is becoming increasingly important as finance functions take on broader mandates.

Sripal Jain, Co-Founder and Lead Instructor, Simandhar Education, said,

At Simandhar Education, we believe our role must go beyond education and professional qualifications. We want to work alongside GCCs, CFOs, industry leaders and universities to co-create capabilities, build future-ready talent and prepare professionals to take on global responsibilities. We see ourselves as an industry connector, bringing together corporate requirements, global professional education, technology and talent development. SFINEX is an important platform to bring these stakeholders together and translate industry conversations into tangible action.”

The conclave also examined the importance of closer collaboration between industry, academia and professional education providers in addressing emerging capability requirements. Discussions covered the relevance of globally recognised professional qualifications, practical business exposure, communication and analytical skills, as well as digital capabilities across data analytics, cybersecurity and AI-enabled finance workflows. The broader focus was on identifying emerging job roles and aligning learning pathways with the requirements of global organisations.

Martin Joe Peter, Director, Adobe Customer Solutions, India, said,

“As Global Capability Centers (GCCs) evolve from operational delivery units into strategic hubs that build products, design experiences, and innovate with AI, a connected ecosystem across data, content, and digital workflows will be critical to accelerating value.

This growing complexity also raises the bar for financial governance, data reliability, and finance teams’ ability to translate technology adoption into business outcomes. As India-based centres take on broader mandates, organisations will need professionals who combine financial expertise with technology awareness, analytical rigor, and strategic thinking.”

Amit Agarwal, Partner & Practice Leader, Accounting Advisory & Actuarial Services, BDO India, said,

“The evolution of GCCs presents an opportunity for India to play a greater role in shaping global finance operations. As organisations move towards more integrated and technology-enabled operating models, finance functions must go beyond transaction processing to deliver meaningful business insights and support strategic decisions. The focus must be on translating technology adoption into measurable business outcomes, supported by strong governance, reliable data and the right talent.”

As a follow-through initiative, Simandhar Education will develop a comprehensive SFINEX 2026 White Paper, documenting key insights, industry perspectives and actionable recommendations emerging from the conclave. The initiative will also focus on tracking progress on relevant recommendations and bringing industry stakeholders together for continued dialogue at subsequent editions of SFINEX.

SFINEX 2026 was organised by Simandhar Education, with BDO India as Knowledge Partner, Adobe as Platinum Partner and Becker Professional Education as Powered-by Partner.

About Simandhar Education

Simandhar Education is a professional education and capability-development organisation focused on global finance and accounting careers. Its programmes span US CPA, US CMA, US EA, ACCA, CIA and emerging AI-focused learning initiatives. Through its industry engagement and global partnerships, the organisation works across professional learning and capability development in the evolving finance and accounting ecosystem.