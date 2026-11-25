Commenting on the development, Mr. Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited, stated that the acquisition will enhance the company’s regional reach, improve customer access, and create meaningful operational and business synergies across its manufacturing network. The combined manufacturing footprint will enable the Company to optimise production allocation amongst its various facilities based on product requirements, customer location, capacity availability and logistical considerations. The Company expects to leverage its existing manufacturing, technical, quality, procurement, sales, finance, human resources and management capabilities across the expanded network, thereby facilitating greater utilisation of resources and improved operational efficiencies. Beyond strengthening its core operations, the transaction significantly broadens the company’s product and business capabilities by adding established automotive glass operations to its portfolio.