TimelessScript House Publishes Neelam Saxena Chandra’s 85th Book

Neelam Saxena Chandra is an engineering graduate and a senior Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers officer whose professional career has run parallel to her literary pursuits. Her writing has earned recognition across genres and languages. Forbes India recognised her in 2014 among the country’s 78 most popular authors, and she holds three Limca Book of Records recognitions. Her honours include the Sohanlal Dwivedi Puraskar for children’s literature from the Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Akademi, the Premchand Award from the Ministry of Railways, the Rabindranath Tagore International Poetry Award, the Freedom Award for lyrics from Radio City, the Setu International Award for Excellence (2024) and the Reuel International Lifetime Achievement Award. Her work has featured on television, in national newspapers and on international literary platforms.