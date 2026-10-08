Best Zero-Balance Account For Young Savers: Features Parents Should Compare Before Opening

A zero-balance facility removes the need to maintain a balance requirement, but it does not mean every banking service is free.

How minor accounts work

A minor savings account can be opened for a child of any age through a natural or legally appointed guardian. RBI guidelines also allow banks to let minors above 10 years operate Savings Accounts independently, subject to the bank’s risk controls and limits.

Age is an important factor when choosing the best zero balance account opening online option. Younger children usually need greater parental involvement, while older children may be permitted to handle selected transactions independently.

Features that encourage financial learning

A minor savings account can help children build money-management habits while allowing parents to supervise banking activity.

Parents can compare:

Interest and savings features

Account statements

Transaction alerts

Appropriate debit-card access

Simple digital payment facilities

Nomination options

The level of independence should match the child’s age.

Safety and parental control

For the best zero balance account opening online experience, parents should examine the safeguards attached to digital and card transactions.