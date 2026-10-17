FieldAssist Appoints Industry Veteran Ashley DSouza As Chief AI Acceleration Officer To Transform FMCG Route-To-Market Execution

FieldAssist, the AI-native route-to-market platform serving more than 700 consumer goods brands globally, today announced the appointment of Ashley DSouza as Chief AI Acceleration Officer. Operating within the Product division led by Co-founder and CPO Nikhil Aggarwal, DSouza will spearhead the development and commercial acceleration of FieldAssist’s next-generation global platform, delivering real-world, measurable outcomes across General and Modern Trade.

The appointment comes at a critical time for the consumer goods industry. For years, consumer goods enterprises have relied heavily on siloed tech applications but have struggled to turn internal enterprise records and external trade signals into actionable insights. Generic frontier AI models have powerful analytical capabilities but lack granular understanding of fast-moving consumer goods supply dynamics. FieldAssist solves this dilemma through proprietary Context Graphs, providing the critical operational context needed to translate AI reasoning into actionable frontline execution.

The consumer goods industry is fundamentally an execution-driven industry. On any given day, brands must coordinate field sales forces, distributor networks, and millions of retail outlets across territories with widely differing levels of digital infrastructure. High-stakes choices regarding order taking, store-level assortments, promotional schemes, and pricing are still routinely made on incomplete, delayed insights after critical selling windows have closed. FieldAssist believes AI must do more than analyse these pain points after the fact - it must actively drive intelligent decisions across the distribution ecosystem in real time.

FieldAssist is purpose-building its software around an AI-native core rather than retrofitting intelligence onto legacy enterprise workflows. By combining frontier AI models with proprietary retail context on how FMCG brands operate, distribute, and grow, the platform empowers decision-makers exactly where business happens: with the on-ground sales rep, at the distributor depot, and across the retail counter. DSouza brings first-hand experience having managed these distribution challenges at scale.

“The next generation of products for consumer goods will not be built by adding AI to existing workflows. They will be built AI-first, around how brands, distributors and retailers actually operate. Ashley’s career spans sales and digital leadership at some of the world’s leading consumer brands, and he has led AI transformation from within those businesses. That perspective is invaluable as we build our next global product.”

— Nikhil Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, FieldAssist

DSouza’s career spans more than 20 years across premier consumer brands and high-growth consumer internet platforms. He started at Hindustan Unilever, spearheading customer marketing, shopper insight, and trade planning across key product portfolios. At Colgate-Palmolive, he directed commercial sales in Eastern India and held overall topline and bottomline responsibility for international markets including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. At Swiggy, as Vice President of Business, he led marketplace monetization and rapid geographic expansion into new cities. Later at Amazon, DSouza headed marketing for Amazon Business India and managed sales and marketing for Amazon Distribution, supplying kiranas, pharmacies, supermarkets, and bakeries with FMCG, OTC, and stationery items. Most recently, as Chief Digital Officer at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), he led digital eB2B strategies, deploying enterprise-grade Generative AI and Voice AI applications focused strictly on commercial ROI, while pioneering agentic AI workflows with robust safeguards.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, DSouza is among the rare leaders who have mastered both sides of the trade: leading the consumer enterprises that rely on route-to-market tech, and designing the digital strategies that modernize them.

His mandate at FieldAssist encompasses three core priorities:

Accelerating FieldAssist’s Next Global AI Product: Delivering an intuitive, AI-native platform designed around the real-world operational rhythms of brands and distributors.

Advancing Agentic AI with Enterprise Guardrails: Implementing automated, goal-driven agents that assist frontline reps and channel partners within secure parameters.

Driving Measurable Commercial Value: Aligning product capabilities directly with revenue expansion, order-fill improvements, and channel profitability.

For brands, distributors, and retail partners, DSouza’s appointment reinforces FieldAssist’s promise: technology that fits how trade partners already do business, rather than imposing cumbersome behavioral changes. For the wider CPG sector, it highlights the transition from fragmented AI experiments to reliable, large-scale execution.

“AI can create real value in consumer goods only when it is anchored to business outcomes and built with the right guardrails. FieldAssist has the platform, the depth of data and the trust of leading brands to build what comes next. I look forward to working with the Product team to bring truly AI-native platforms to consumer goods companies worldwide.”

— Ashley DSouza, Chief AI Acceleration Officer, FieldAssist

Further details on FieldAssist’s new global AI-native product will be shared in due course.

About FieldAssist

FieldAssist is the AI-native route-to-market platform for consumer goods companies. It unifies sales force automation, distributor management and AI-driven retail intelligence into a single CPG Operating System. More than 700 brands across 32 countries rely on FieldAssist to elevate frontline productivity, unlock predictive growth and drive channel efficiency across General and Modern Trade.

Media Contact:

FieldAssist Corporate Communications

Email: ankita.joshi@fieldassist.com | Website: www.fieldassist.com