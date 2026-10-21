Ivana By Jindal Adds Ludhiana To Growing Premium Jewellery Network

Ivana Jewels, known for redefining fine jewellery with its signature lab-grown diamond and Polki creations, is set to host an exclusive press conference in Ludhiana on 18th October 2026, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, at Commercial Building 194–R, Shop no. 4, Model Town, Ludhiana. The event will formally announce the brand’s upcoming store at the Ivana By Jindal store, Commercial Building no. 194–R, Shop no 4, Model Town, Ludhiana, Punjab – 141002, its 14th outlet in India and its second in Punjab after Mohali, and offer a first glimpse into what Ludhiana can expect from Ivana’s world of certified luxury.