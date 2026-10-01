Eco Warrior Awards 2026: Bhupender Yadav Calls Conservation A National Responsibility, Honours India’s Environmental Champions

Forests as India’s Ecological Infrastructure

Addressing the event, Mr Yadav said India’s forests are vital ecological infrastructure supporting water, climate, soil, biodiversity and livelihoods. He acknowledged the contribution of frontline forest personnel and stressed the role of tribal and forest-dependent communities as partners in conservation. The Minister said conservation has become increasingly complex, with forest officers required to manage entire ecological landscapes while balancing development, livelihoods, human aspirations and wildlife needs. He highlighted emerging challenges such as climate change, increasingly frequent and unpredictable extreme weather events, forest fires, water stress, habitat fragmentation, invasive species and growing pressure on land and natural resources. He called for a landscape approach that brings together forests, wildlife, agriculture, water, livelihoods and human settlements.