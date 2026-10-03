Malaya Bakshi Is Reimagining Gujarati Music With O5IVE, Bringing Gujarati Soul To A Global Sound

He also sees enormous untapped potential in the everyday listening habits of Gujarati audiences. While there is plenty of music around celebrations and devotion, there is comparatively little Gujarati music for moments such as a drive home, a breakup, a workout or the quiet hours of the night. Traditional instruments including the ravan hattha, jodiya pava and bhungal also offer possibilities that remain largely unexplored in contemporary music. Even the Gujarati language itself, with its distinctive rhythm and natural affinity for wordplay, could lend itself to genres such as rap and hip hop.