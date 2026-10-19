Omaxe The Resort Unveils Sample Flat Amid Vibrant Navratri Celebrations In Lucknow

Commenting on the initiative, Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group, said, “Festivals bring people together through shared traditions and create opportunities to strengthen community bonds. At Omaxe, we believe that a home is closely connected to the experiences and relationships that shape everyday life. By bringing a Dandiya celebration together with the unveiling of our sample flat, we sought to create an occasion where guests could enjoy the cultural festivities while viewing our living spaces. We remain focused on building meaningful relationships with prospective residents and helping them envision their future homes.”