Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium And Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone And Joint Health Segment

Commenting on the launch, Kashiram Jadhav, Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, said, “As India faces widespread calcium and vitamin deficiencies, our entry into this category is aligned with an important consumer health need. Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets are part of our focus on preventive healthcare and science-backed nutritional solutions. The category also presents opportunities for growth as consumers become more conscious of their nutritional needs and long-term wellbeing.”