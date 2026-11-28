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We wish Mr. Mir Ahmed Ali and the entire MLA Group of Companies team continued success, greater milestones and remarkable achievements in their future endeavours.

TIAF sincerely thanks MLA Group of Companies for their trust, valuable association and support in making the summit a memorable success. Partnerships like these strengthen our vision of creating international platforms that celebrate outstanding achievements and inspire future generations.

The participation and presence of Mr. Mir Ahmed Ali added value to the occasion, bringing together distinguished personalities, entrepreneurs, professionals and industry leaders from different parts of the world.

We are delighted to have welcomed MLA Group of Companies as an esteemed Co-Sponsor of the summit and to have recognized their excellence and achievements through this international awards platform.

Dubai [UAE], November 27: The International Awards Forum (TIAF Forum- India & Associates with TIAF USA) proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to MLA Group of Companies and its distinguished Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Mir Ahmed Ali , for their participation and outstanding recognition at The International Awards Summit 2026 , held on 21 November 2026 in Dubai, UAE .

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