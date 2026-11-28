Celebrating India’s Sporting Heritage Through National Participation

Sharing his views on the importance of sports and its impact, Dr. Gopal Singh, Director, Department of Sports and Physical Education, Parul University, said, “Kho Kho is ingrained into the cultural background of sports in India and events like this bring prominence to the sport at a national level. At Parul University, our vision is to create a strong sports culture whereby students are encouraged to pursue sports as both a passion and a profession. This would require creating an atmosphere that combines sports education, hands-on training and competitive experience, thereby churning out athletes who represent the university and the country. The event is an important step toward fulfilling our commitment toward sports and future sporting stars.”