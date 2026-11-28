The fifth IIM to be established by Govt. of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic courses like one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). IIM Kozhikode also launched a one-of-its kind 4-year full-time undergraduate programme – Bachelor of Management studies in 2025. The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, the Indian Business Museum and seven other Centres of Excellences encompassing diverse areas.