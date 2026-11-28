Speaking on the same Mr. Baldev Raj, Founder and CEO, Prius Healthcare (A Unit of Prius Communications), said, “One of the most significant transformations taking place in India is the evolution of the household from a traditional consumer into an informed decision-maker. Having closely observed the evolution of India’s healthcare and business ecosystem over the past two decades, I believe the next wave of industry growth will be driven not merely by rising incomes, but by rising consumer intelligence. By 2030, artificial intelligence will increasingly influence how families evaluate healthcare providers, choose educational institutions and assess financial opportunities. This will fundamentally change how institutions build trust, communicate value and design their services. Businesses that continue to operate on information asymmetry will find it increasingly difficult to remain relevant.”