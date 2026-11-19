Speaking about the evening, Shri Amitava Chandra, Deputy Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, said, “Inspired by the vision and values of our Chairman, Late Shri Jahar Lal Chandra, and instituted in his cherished memory, the Jahar Lal Chandra Merit Scholarship reflects our enduring commitment to giving back to society through education. This CSR initiative recognises academic excellence by awarding Rs. 50,000 each to 56 Madhyamik toppers from 23 districts across West Bengal. With 635 scholarships awarded up to 2025, the initiative carries forward his legacy of social responsibility by nurturing young talent, encouraging aspirations and contributing towards a brighter future for generations to come.”