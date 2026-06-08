SMEBIZZ Strengthens Its Mission Of ‘Education For All’ Through Comprehensive Educational Guidance And Career Support

As part of its education initiatives, SMEBIZZ facilitates admissions to a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and professional programs in private colleges and universities across India and foreign institutions. The consultancy supports students seeking admissions in courses including B.Com, B.A., BBA, BCA, B.Tech, B.Arch, LLB, BA-LLB, LLM, MBA, M.Tech, M.Com, M.Sc, PhD, Post-Doctorate programs, Nursing courses (ANM, GNM, B.Sc Nursing), Pharmacy programs (D.Pharma, B.Pharma, M.Pharma), Veterinary Sciences (BVSc), Engineering Diploma (Polytechnic), Medical programs such as MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS, MD, MS, as well as Paramedical and Allied Healthcare courses.