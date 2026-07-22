Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands As Sitaara Housing Finance Limited To Expand Affordable Homeownership Across India

Over the years, the company has built a strong foundation by providing affordable home loan solutions to underserved families. In addition to home loans, the company also offers Loan Against Property (LAP), enabling customers to unlock the value of their residential and commercial properties to meet personal and business financial needs. As Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, the company aims to further strengthen its presence, enhance its digital capabilities, expand its distribution network, and continue delivering transparent and responsible lending solutions that create lasting social impact.