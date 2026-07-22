Greenman Viral Desai Blends Devotion And Environmental Action At Gangadhara Ashadhi Beej Festival

“To plant trees on the sacred land of Alakhdham and seek the blessings of Ramdev Pir on Ashadhi Beej feels like a divine mandate from a cosmic power. Blending spirituality with sustainability, the initiative further advanced Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change, reaffirming that serving nature is among the highest forms of devotion. On this day, common people wait in long queues for hours just to enter the temple and get a glimpse of the deity. It is surely a divine sign that we were blessed with the opportunity to plant trees on this holy soil. I am also deeply heartened by the enriching spiritual dialogue I had the privilege to share with Gadipati Yogeshwar Bapu.”