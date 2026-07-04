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Tesla to Impose $200 Weekly Limit on AI Usage, Exempts Beta Versions

The reported policy requires approval for higher AI spending, while exempting beta versions of xAI products as Tesla seeks to manage enterprise AI costs

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aariz Akhtar
Published At:
Published At:
Tesla to Impose $200 Weekly Limit on AI Usage, Exempts Beta Versions
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tesla has reportedly limited employee AI spending to $200 per week, with higher usage requiring prior approval

  • The cap reportedly excludes beta xAI products, while employees continue to access multiple AI models through Tesla's internal Bottle Rocket platform

  • The move reflects growing efforts by companies to balance AI adoption with rising enterprise software costs

Tesla has reportedly capped employee spending on artificial intelligence tools at $200 per week, effective July 6. According to The Information, citing an internal memo sent to staff last month, employees who need to exceed the limit will require prior approval.

Kalshi, a prediction market platform, flagged the policy in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Tesla reportedly caps employee AI spend at $200 per week," Kalshi said in a post on X.

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Tesla has not publicly commented on the cap, nor has it specified which AI platforms or subscriptions fall under the limitation.

Software engineers at Tesla had been using AI tokens worth thousands of dollars each week in recent months. However, the new cap will not apply to beta versions of AI products developed by xAI, the report said.

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Internal Tracking & Bottle Rocket Platform

Tesla has been monitoring employees' AI usage through internal dashboards ranking staff by their consumption of tokens. Last year, the company also launched an internal platform called Bottle Rocket.

The platform gives employees centralised access to AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Cursor, as well as their unreleased versions. Prior to the rollout, some employees had been relying on personal AI accounts.

The cap and the xAI exemption sit alongside Chief Executive Elon Musk's push for wider adoption of xAI and Cursor models across the company.

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The policy has surfaced at a time when companies across the industry are ramping up their use of generative AI tools. However, the core agenda still lies in keeping software costs as low as possible.

If this move by Tesla is confirmed, it would reflect a broader trend among companies balancing productivity gains and deployment costs for different AI services across large workforces.

AI subscriptions for tasks such as coding, writing, research, and productivity have become significantly more costly for enterprises as adoption rises.

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