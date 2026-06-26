  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Power grid of india board okays raising borrowing limit to 22 lakh cr

Power Grid of India Board Okays Raising Borrowing Limit to ₹2.2 lakh Cr

The board, in its meeting held on Friday, also approved the proposal of raising foreign currency funds through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) up to USD five hundred million ($500 million) from Bank of Baroda

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Powergrid
Power Grid Corporation Photo: Powergrid
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Power Grid Corporation of India’s board has approved increasing its borrowing limit to ₹2.2 lakh crore from ₹1.8 lakh crore, subject to shareholder nod at the upcoming AGM.

  • It also cleared raising up to $500 million in foreign currency loans via ECB from Bank of Baroda and sanctioned a ₹772.65 crore transmission line upgrade project targeted for completion by August 11, 2028.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said its board has approved the proposal to raise its borrowing limit to ₹2.2 lakh crore from ₹1.8 lakh crore.

The board, in its meeting held on Friday, also approved the proposal of raising foreign currency funds through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) up to USD five hundred million ($500 million) from Bank of Baroda, a regulatory filing stated.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

According to the regulatory filing, the board approved a proposal for the enhancement of borrowing limits from ₹1,80,000 crore to ₹2,20,000 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Related Content
Related Content

The board also gave investment approval for 'Upgradation / Conversion of Udumalpet – Madurai 400kV S/c line to Udumalpet – Madurai 400kV (quad) D/c line' at an estimated cost of ₹772.65 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of allocation by August 11, 2028.

Torrent Power - File Photo
Torrent Power Acquires Nabha Power for ₹3,632 Cr

BY PTI

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×