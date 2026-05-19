Revathi Rao Gurram On Why Great Design Begins With People, Not Trends

Creating Spaces With Lasting Meaning

In an industry often driven by changing aesthetics, Revathi Rao Gurram continues to advocate for a more grounded and human approach to design. She believes the most successful interiors are not the ones that follow trends most closely, but the ones that connect deeply with the people who inhabit them. Design trends will continue to evolve, but human experiences remain timeless. The need for comfort, belonging, functionality, and emotional connection does not change. By placing people at the centre of the design process, spaces become more than carefully designed environments. They become extensions of identity and everyday life. For Revathi, that is where great design truly begins.