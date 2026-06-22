  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Apples next ceo john ternus set to refocus apple on design heres what to expect

Apple’s Next CEO John Ternus Set To Refocus Apple on Design: Here’s What To Expect

Ternus, who comes from the product engineering and design ranks, is set to take charge from 1 September

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anusha Fatima
Published At:
Published At:
Apple
John Ternus and Tim Cook Photo: Apple
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • John Ternus will assume Apple’s top job on 1 September with a mandate to rebuild the company’s design leadership.

  • Shifting focus away from the operational efficiency model that took hold after Jony Ive’s 2019 departure.

  • His design-first agenda coincides with “chipflation,” as soaring memory and storage prices push Apple toward unavoidable increases in device prices.

Apple’s next CEO, John Ternus, is expected to overhaul the company’s business operations and put renewed focus on rebuilding Apple’s design leadership, according to a Bloomberg report.

Ternus, who comes from the product engineering and design ranks, is set to take charge from 1 September. In an internal meeting with employees, Ternus said the company will focus on design, as it is at the core of what Apple does.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

He noted that Apple is the most beautifully designed thing that most of its customers own, adding, "We're going to make sure that stays the case."

AI Generated Image - null
Apple, Intel to Collaborate on US Chips, Trump Says in Truth Social Post

BY Outlook Business Desk

Design Strategy Shift

While design played a major role in Apple’s rise, the company has recently leaned more towards operational efficiency, manufacturing scale, supply chain management and overall business execution.

The report suggests this shift became more noticeable after Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, which reduced the influence of a centralised design leadership structure within the company.

Apple is also linking Ternus with future product development programmes, including MacBook design work. He is also expected to play a key role in shaping Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is still part of the company’s future product pipeline.

Apple’s 2026–27 plans are expected to bring updates across iPhones, AirPods, iPads and Macs, along with new AI devices and wearables. The company is also preparing major launches for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.

Chip Cost Pressure

On the other hand, the tech giant is also facing pressure from rising memory chip costs, with reports suggesting challenges in securing key components such as memory and storage.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose tenure is set to end in September, has indicated that price increases may be unavoidable despite earlier expectations that Apple’s strong brand could absorb such cost pressures.

Memory chips, which power devices from smartphones to AI servers, are seeing a sharp global price rise driven by AI-related demand, uncertainty over the AI boom’s duration and a supply shortage of high-performance chips.

According to reports, this marks a shift from decades of falling chip prices to sustained increases, with DRAM prices also reversing their long-term downward trend amid global supply constraints.

Related Content
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×