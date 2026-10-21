Onward Technologies Delivers Its Strongest-Ever Quarter; Total Revenue Up 22.2% And EBITDA Up 33.7% YoY; Raises FY27 Outlook

Commenting on the results, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said:

“Q2 FY27 represents a significant step forward in both scale and profitability for Onward Technologies. Our performance was driven by deeper engagement with strategic customers, improved utilization, higher productivity, operating leverage, and disciplined offshore execution. We are also seeing encouraging traction across Digital Engineering, AI-led transformation initiatives across our existing customer base in USA and Europe.

Our strong Q2 performance, coupled with a healthy first half and strong business visibility, reinforces our confidence in delivering sustainable growth over the next three years. During H1 FY27, we added 432 net new employees, taking our global workforce to 2,917 professionals, strengthening our ability to support larger and more strategic customer engagements globally.

As we enter the second half of FY27, our focus remains on delivery-led growth, improving revenue productivity, expanding wallet share within existing accounts, and driving operational excellence through greater automation, AI adoption, and offshore leverage. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders through disciplined execution and profitable growth.”

Financial Strength and Shareholder Returns

The Company maintained a healthy debt free balance sheet, with net cash of ₹97.1 crore as of September 30, 2026. Onward Technologies has paid dividends for 11 consecutive years, reflecting its continued focus on financial discipline and shareholder returns.

About Onward Technologies Limited

Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536 | NSE: ONWARDTEC) is a pure-play digital engineering and engineering research & development (ER&D) services company serving global clients. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the Company works closely with customers across North America and Europe, supporting product development and engineering initiatives across sectors such as Industrial Equipment, Off-Highway, Energy, Data Centers, Automotive, Rail Transportation, Healthcare and Life Sciences. With over 2,900 professionals, Onward Technologies operates through its 12 global offices and India-based delivery centers, providing scalable offshore delivery, domain expertise and integrated engineering solutions to its customers. More information at www.onwardgroup.com

For Further Information, Please Contact: investors@onwardgroup.com

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