Bright Outdoor Media Posts 9.45% Net Profit Growth In H1 FY27

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said, “We are pleased with the progress in H1 FY27. Total income grew 13.49% YoY, while EBITDA increased 6.57% and net profit rose 9.45%. Growth was supported by new sites and steady bookings across our digital LED network, with Events and Bright 360° also contributing. H1 is seasonally softer due to the monsoon, with a larger share of the festive season expected in H2 this year. We are expanding beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a direct presence in Delhi, an office planned in Ahmedabad as well. We are also expanding our film business beyond Hindi cinema into the South Indian and Gujarati markets. Bright 360° enables us to offer integrated services across OOH/DOOH, cinema, events, digital, influencer marketing, PR and other media formats, helping us address a wider range of client requirements. Having completed three years on the BSE SME platform, we are working towards BSE Main Board migration and NSE listing, subject to necessary approvals. With a larger network and the festive and film calendar ahead, we remain focused on building the business in H2 FY27.”